Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.61 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 773,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 756,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 592,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 481,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.