The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $33.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1111.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,841,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,419,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 649,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

