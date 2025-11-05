CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CVRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVRx in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 725.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.99. CVRx has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

