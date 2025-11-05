Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $19.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Shares of TARA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.53. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.
