National Bankshares Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$176.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$164.00 to C$176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TIH. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$148.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.88.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total value of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This represents a 16.87% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Toromont Industries Company Profile
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
