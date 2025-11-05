Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $584.0030 million for the quarter. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. On average, analysts expect Lamar Advertising to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LAMR opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 173.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 224.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

