Playtika (PLTK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $669.6030 million for the quarter. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Playtika to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on Playtika in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.