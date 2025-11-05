William Blair Forecasts Stronger Earnings for EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for EMCOR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $25.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $20.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $30.89 EPS.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS.
EMCOR Group Price Performance
EME stock opened at $654.39 on Monday. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $778.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 207.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
