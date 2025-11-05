DA Davidson Has Bullish Forecast for Criteo FY2025 Earnings

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Criteo in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the information services provider will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Criteo’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Criteo Trading Down 1.2%

CRTO opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. Criteo has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Criteo by 125.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 21.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 81.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $51,980.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,326. The trade was a 16.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst 02494 Teunissen bought 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,148.28. This represents a 54.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

