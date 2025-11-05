What is B. Riley’s Estimate for CCEC FY2025 Earnings?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCEC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEC opened at $21.43 on Monday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the period.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

