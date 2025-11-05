TD Cowen Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $416.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $419.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.07.

NYSE:AON opened at $344.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. AON has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $256,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AON by 23.5% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

