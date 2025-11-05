T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $101.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $101.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

