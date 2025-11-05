Brokers Issue Forecasts for MercadoLibre FY2025 Earnings

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the company will earn $39.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $42.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $43.96 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2026 earnings at $56.83 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.35.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,305.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,306.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,377.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

