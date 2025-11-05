FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Glaukos Issued By William Blair

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

GKOS opened at $85.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 0.76. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Glaukos by 102.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 68.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 5,754.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 16.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

