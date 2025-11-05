FY2025 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Lifted by HC Wainwright

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

NovoCure stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Ashley Cordova purchased 81,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $996,541.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 437,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,888 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,782,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,354.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 959,079 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth about $12,363,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 634,925 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

