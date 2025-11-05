FY2025 EPS Estimates for HURN Lifted by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HURN opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $432.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.30, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,175.20. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $50,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,942.03. This represents a 22.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 15,979 shares of company stock worth $2,504,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

