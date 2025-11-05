FY2025 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Decreased by Analyst

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.08. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. Meritage Homes has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.510-1.700 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $556,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

