Delek US (DK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share and revenue of $2.7606 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -8.30%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3,979.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Delek US and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

