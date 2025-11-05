Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CVX opened at $153.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after buying an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,826,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,982,190,000 after buying an additional 378,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

