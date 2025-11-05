Citigroup Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $318.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.2%

Cloudflare stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $189.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.61 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.46, for a total transaction of $11,862,880.64. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,060 shares of company stock valued at $132,450,738. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

