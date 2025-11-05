Royal Bank Of Canada Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$30.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARE. Desjardins lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

TSE ARE opened at C$29.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 207.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.02. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$15.21 and a 12-month high of C$35.10.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

