Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $180.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Western Digital traded as high as $157.32 and last traded at $158.5610. 5,294,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,303,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.21.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $94.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other Western Digital news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 353 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $28,557.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,682.50. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,594 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.28%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

