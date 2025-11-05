Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 2.1%

TTNDY stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.25.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.7762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 231.0%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Techtronic Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.