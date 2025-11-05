FY2025 EPS Estimates for SEACOR Marine Lifted by B. Riley

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for SEACOR Marine in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for SEACOR Marine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SEACOR Marine’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:SMHI opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.76. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.89 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 7.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 185,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 289.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

