DA Davidson Has Optimistic View of PB FY2025 Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $5.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 30.28%.The business had revenue of $314.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $40,746.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,995. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $877,527. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

