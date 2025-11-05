Atb Cap Markets Has Negative View of Verano FY2025 Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Verano had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 41.68%.The firm had revenue of $202.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million.

VRNOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verano presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Verano Price Performance

VRNOF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Verano has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

