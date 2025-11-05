Atb Cap Markets Has Negative View of Verano FY2025 Earnings

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verano in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Verano had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 41.68%.The firm had revenue of $202.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million.
Verano Price Performance
VRNOF stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Verano has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.87.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
