Cormark Issues Optimistic Outlook for Centerra Gold Earnings

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.09.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.72 and a 12 month high of C$17.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

