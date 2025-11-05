CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Maxim Group

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CERo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CERo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERO stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121,102.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.41. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $895.40.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported ($61.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($70.23) by $8.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CERo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 312,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.80% of CERo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

