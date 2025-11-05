Leerink Partnrs Comments on Teladoc Health FY2025 Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC
Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.9%
Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teladoc Health
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly Posts Stellar Q3: Long-Term Upside Is Well in Play
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Uber Is Crushing Lyft—And It’s Not Even Close
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.