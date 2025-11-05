Leerink Partnrs Comments on Teladoc Health FY2025 Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $626.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.9%

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,619,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.