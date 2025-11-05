Blend Labs (BLND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $32.7960 million for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE BLND opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 687,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,616.06. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 311,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $904,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,754,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,686,747.90. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 361,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,719. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 119,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 68,913 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 143,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 121,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68,832 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

