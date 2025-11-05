10x Genomics (TXG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Stock Down 2.5%

10x Genomics stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 2.13. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,079,845.52. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $128,908.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 241.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 2,925,372 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 207.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after buying an additional 1,506,530 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 484.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 829,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 687,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 163.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 400,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after buying an additional 356,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

