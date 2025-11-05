Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.1327 billion for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.65.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

