Huntsman (HUN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $1.4511 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Huntsman Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.91.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

