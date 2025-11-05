PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

AIOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of AIOT stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.32. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,019.66. The trade was a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,049.92. The trade was a 55.47% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

