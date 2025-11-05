Roth Capital Has Positive Outlook for PSQ Q3 Earnings

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PSQ in a research note issued on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PSQ’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PSQ’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 224.55% and a negative net margin of 169.29%.

PSQH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PSQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PSQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

PSQ Stock Performance

NYSE:PSQH opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. PSQ has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in PSQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PSQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

