Karin Hoeing Purchases 224 Shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing bought 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, with a total value of £5,649.28.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,530 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,393.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,260.54. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,514.66 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

