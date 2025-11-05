Karin Hoeing Purchases 224 Shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing bought 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, with a total value of £5,649.28.
Smiths Group Stock Performance
LON:SMIN opened at GBX 2,530 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,393.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,260.54. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,514.66 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,550. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Smiths Group plc will post 85.1295337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
