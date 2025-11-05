Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) PT at $64.60

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Stock Up 1.4%

Sunoco stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.53. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.19.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.9202 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 12.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,132,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,170 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sunoco by 14.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,978,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,915,000 after purchasing an additional 369,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sunoco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,165,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,162,000 after purchasing an additional 296,791 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $16,547,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco during the second quarter worth approximately $8,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.