Brokerages Set Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) PT at $118.25

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

KSPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSPI opened at $73.49 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

