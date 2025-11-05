Brokerages Set Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI) PT at $118.25

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.
KSPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of KSPI opened at $73.49 on Friday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.
