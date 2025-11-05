Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Receives $12.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Journey Medical from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Journey Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 18.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Journey Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Journey Medical stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Journey Medical has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Medical will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

