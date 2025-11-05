Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $1.4299 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $547,140.09. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

