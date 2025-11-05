SharkNinja (SN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $1.6157 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS.Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.5%

SharkNinja stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 2,071.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

