Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$565,110.00, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.77.

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

