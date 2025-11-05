Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 440,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $442.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

