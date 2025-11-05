PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.27 and last traded at $94.43. 82,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 131,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.47.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 217,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 182,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.