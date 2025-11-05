Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Stock Price Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 74,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Golden Peak Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.
Golden Peak Minerals Company Profile
Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
