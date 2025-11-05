Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.96 and last traded at €12.50. Approximately 8,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.58.

Aumann Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.34.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

