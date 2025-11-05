Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €67.04 and last traded at €66.70. 449,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.48.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €64.31 and a 200-day moving average of €70.72.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

