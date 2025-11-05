JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.
JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.
