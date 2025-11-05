International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.80 and last traded at C$23.54. Approximately 134,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 99,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

IPCO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on International Petroleum and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.33.

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France.

