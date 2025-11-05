Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 760 and last traded at GBX 757. Approximately 1,181,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 282,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738.

Vietnam Enterprise Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 752.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 661.62.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

